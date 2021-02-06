Carter BloodCare has lined up several blood drives throughout the month in Marshall in an effort to help boost the center’s blood supply.
“In February, the season known for celebrating love, grateful patients say ‘I love you’ to their donors, without ever knowing who scheduled time in their day to help save their life,” said Linda Goelzer, public relations director for Carter BloodCare.
Drives will be hosted this month by Community Healthcore of Marshall, MTX Surveying, East Texas Baptist University, and Walmart Supercenter, in support of the independent community blood center, which provides transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of north, central and East Texas.
“Safe and available blood products can mean the difference between life and death for a patient who needs it,” said Goelzer. “Blood transfusions are among the most commonly administered treatments for hospitalized patients.
“Whether an individual is fighting the effects of COVID-19, hoping for an immunity boost from convalescent plasma, or requiring a transfusion following surgery, the community blood center is here to help,” Goelzer continued. “Carter BloodCare is only able to safeguard the blood supply for patients because of the voluntary, life-saving efforts of blood donors from the community.”
The following are the blood drive dates, locations and times:
- Community Healthcore of Marshall’s drive is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 8, at 401 N. Grove St., in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To schedule an appointment, call Patti Brady at (903) 758-2471.
- MTX Surveying’s drive will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 4901 E. End Boulevard South in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Misty Clark at (903) 471-8391.
- East Texas Baptist University’s drive will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 26, at 1209 N. Grove in the Calvert Room (upstairs). For more details or to schedule an appointment, call Brittany Murley at (903) 923-2210.
- Walmart Supercenter’s drive will be noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, at 1701 E. End Boulevard in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Chris Bowers at (903) 938-0072.
Goelzer encourages potential donors to make an appointment online and complete the medical history questionnaire at www.carterbloodcare.org, prior to the drive, in order to reduce wait times.
As a matter of safety due to COVID-19, donors and staff are required to wear masks. Surfaces will also be cleaned between each appointment.
“Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood,” Goelzer noted.
Potential donors are reminded to eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water at least an hour before giving blood. All donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, feel well on the day of donation, and present a government-issued photo ID each time they donate.