Four candidates are running for the three open at-large school board positions at Waskom ISD, with the election set for May 6.
Election Day voting will be held on May 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave., Waskom.
Three incumbent candidates Michael Allwhite, Oscar Garcia and Alvin Luster are running. along with new candidate Sarah Thompson, for three open school board positions at Waskom ISD. These positions are at-large, rather than being limited per seat position, so any of the candidates will be eligible to fill the available positions.
Sarah Thompson is a graduate of UT Tyler with a master’s degree in occupational therapy and has been a resident of Waskom for the past 25 years. Thompson works as an occupational therapist in a local nursing home, has a daughter who attends Waskom ISD and is a softball coach for the girls ages 12 and up team. She also serves on the career technical education committee for Waskom. Thompson is running for election to support the community and bring her voice to the decision making processes behind the Waskom ISD district. Some of the challenges she believes the district is facing include student safety, retaining teachers, increasing communication between the community and the school.
“I felt like this was an opportunity to support the community and the staff at Waskom ISD,” said Thompson. “And to be involved in terms of being a part of the discussion and the decision-making processes that are going on for our campus and in our district.”
“I really want to strive to increase the communication between the community and the staff, and the school board,” said Thompson on why she believes voters should consider her as a candidate. “To open that dialogue I think is very important to make sure that all stakeholders feel heard. So for me, what is going to be a big priority moving forward is just communicating our visions of the district to the stakeholders.”
Michael Allwhite, the current Waskom ISD Board of Trustees President, is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Monroe and current employee of Energy Transfer. Allwhite is running for reelection to continue to serve the community of Waskom and to better equip the students with the tools needed for educational success. Some of the challenges Allwhite believes is facing the Waskom ISD district is the always-changing educational process and how the school is preparing students to become successful citizens.
“Finding educational tools to get students to engage in the ever changing educational process,” explained Allwhite. “These are the most difficult times for students with more stringent testing requirements and the stress of society pressures.”
“I am a person of strong character that only wants to improve all aspects for students, that they will take pride in their school/community, be prepared to become successful citizens, and have positive memories of where they began,” said Allwhite regarding why voters should consider him as a candidate.
Oscar Garcia, a current Waskom ISD Board of Trustees member, is a graduate of Waskom ISD who attended Panola College and received a safety engineering degree before becoming a business owner in the oilfield industry. Garcia is running for reelection to ensure a greater focus on safety, staff retention, and securing funding for the district to better achieve student success. This will be Garcia’s third time to run for the Waskom ISD school board, and he believes the school has been consistently improving its educational standards for students in recent years.
“It’s about treating staff right and making sure you have the right people that care about the kids and are in the profession for the right reasons,” said Garcia. “We want them to love teaching the kids and making them better for the future of our country. But retaining the best staff is, to me, the biggest challenge.”
“The thing I want to see is the school system teach the kids to succeed and be great at everything that they do,” said Garcia regarding why he believes voters should consider him as a candidate. “We want them to become great citizens later on in their lives. Whether they move or they live in Waskom, I hope that we’re teaching them to be great citizens for the country and to show support for whatever town they’re in.”
Alvin Luster, also a current Waskom ISD Board of Trustees member, is a retired U.S. Army veteran and longtime member of the Waskom community. Luster is running for reelection to ensure overall improvement in the school system and the community, and believes that it is important to bring them both closer together moving forward. Regarding the challenges currently facing the Waskom ISD district, he hopes to better care for staff including teachers and prioritize student success in education.
“We want to make sure the public gets their voice heard,” said Luster. “We have a lot of concerns, and I just want to make sure that we address all of them, with the staff and the kids to make sure their education is first and foremost.”
“We need to finish what we started as far as taking care of the students, the faculty, and the community,” said Luster regarding why he believes voters should consider him as a candidate. “That’s what I’m about.”