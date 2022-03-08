Four jail staffers from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were presented with life-saving awards recently for helping save the life of an inmate, who was attempting to inflict self harm.
Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher presented the awards during last week’s Harrison County Commissioners Court meeting. Award recipients were Sgt. Cody George and his staff: Officers Andrew Hill, Jonathan Smith and Trevin Stewart.
“These jail staff members reacted quickly to a dangerous situation, resulting in the inmate being unsuccessful at harming (oneself),” Sheriff Fletcher stated.
He noted that the members of the jail staff responded selflessly to the attempted suicide. HCSO’s contract medical service company, Southern Health Partners, assisted in the recognition of the awards by purchasing life saving uniform badges.
“I am proud of the dedication they show daily but, especially this specific incident,” said Sheriff Fletcher.
According to HCSO officials, on Jan. 14, an inmate housed in a holding cell at the jail annex was actively on suicide watch. Jail staff had established suicide protocols according to HCSO jail operational procedures and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. The inmate was actively detoxing from an unknown substance that was consumed prior to incarceration. Upon his arrival to jail on Jan. 8, the inmate was combative towards jail staff, which resulted in an additional charge of assault on a public servant. He had also been screened by Community Health core for a mental assessment.
“During Sergeant George’s shift, control room operator Trevin Stewart observed the inmate to begin tying his suicide blanket to the overhead bars of the holding cell,” HCSO officials said. “Trevin Stewart immediately notified staff of his observations. Sergeant George and Jonathan Smith responded to the cell location without delay and entered the cell without reservations for their own safety. Jail staff described that upon their arrival to the holding cell the inmate was hanging by the neck suspended between the overhead bars and the floor.
“Immediately Jonathan Smith physically lifted the inmate up by his legs to prevent strangulation while simultaneously Sergeant George immediately attempted to remove the blanket from around the inmate’s neck,” HCSO officials continued, describing the incident. “The inmate resisted the officer’s efforts to preserve his life. Andrew Hill responded to the holding cell to assist Jonathan Smith some assistance with physically holding the inmate’s weight.”
The jail staff responded with urgency, maintaining control of their life-saving efforts while staff members briefly left the holding cell to retrieve a cutting instrument in order to successfully free the inmate from the suicide blanket. Once freed, the inmate quickly charged at jail staff in an aggressive and assaultive manner.
Despite his combative behavior, jail staff worked collectively as a team to relocate the inmate to a violent cell as a safety precaution, HCSO officials said.
“Sgt. Cody George, Jonathan Smith, Andrew Hill, and Trevin Stewart displayed a willingness to preserve life during chaotic and exigent circumstances with an inmate whom was determined to carry out their plan of suicide,” HCSO officials said. “The inmate was medically observed by Southern Health Partners in which the inmate was determined to be safe and coherent as a result of jail staff observations and immediate response to the crisis. Sgt. Cody George sustained multiple injuries during the incident while placing the inmate’s safety before his own personal safety.”
“These men provided a lifesaving response to an individual whom was determined to end it all,” HCSO officials continued. “They responded in a professional manner and put the inmate’s life as a priority over their own. It is an honor to work with such men who see an immediate need during a crisis situation and respond heroically during the chaos. For their efforts, the administration feels that it is only appropriate that their determination to preserve life be acknowledged.”