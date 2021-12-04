A fourth incumbent officially filed for re-election this week for the upcoming 2022 Harrison County Republican Party Primary.
The incumbent, County Clerk Liz Whipkey James, filed on Thursday, Dec. 2. James is seeking her second term in office.
Other incumbents that filed for re-election Tuesday were: District Clerk Sherry Griffis, District Attorney Reid McCain and Harrison County Court-at-Law Judge Joe Black. Griffis is seeking her seventh term in office. McCain is seeking his second term. Judge Black is seeking his third term.
For the Democratic Party Primary, Pct. 2 County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins filed for re-election Thursday. Timmins is seeking his third term.
Filing for both the March 1 Republican and Democratic primaries opened Nov. 13. Filing ends at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13.
Countywide positions on the ballot for the 2022 Primaries include: district attorney, county clerk, county judge, county court-at-law judge, district clerk, county treasurer, Pct. 2 county commissioner, Pct. 4 county commissioner, Pct.1 justice of the peace, Pct. 2 justice of the peace, and Pct. 3 justice of the peace.
Candidates for the Democratic Party can file for office by calling party chair Maxine Golightly at (903) 918-0521 or contacting her through the Harrison County Democratic Party Facebook page.
Candidates for the Republican Party of Harrison County can file by calling party chair Lee Lester at (903) 738-3824.
Application information can be found on the Secretary of State’s website, www.sos.state.tx.us, as well as qualifications for all public offices.