The Jonesville Foundation’s Symphony in the City, a children’s art and music event, will be held in downtown Marshall on July 24, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Telegraph Park.
The event will be hosted in partnership between Marshall Main Street, the Marshall Symphony Orchestra and the Marshall Symphony League.
Veronique Ramirez, Main Street Manager, said that the event will begin with an “Art and Seek Family Event” where a number of local organizations will be hosting crafts, water activities and various art projects for children to attend free of charge.
The Marshall Arts League will be hosting a rock painting craft, with rocks donated by Main Street. The Michelson Museum of Art will also be hosting a craft during the event.
Ramirez said that the Marshall Fire Department will also be in attendance, as well as members of the Boys and Girls club who will have water balloons. She said that Main Street will also be hosting a dunk tank during the event.
“It is going to be a lot of fun,” Ramirez said.
Free food will also be available with all of the children’s crafts and games from 3 to 5 p.m., after which the Marshall Symphony Orchestra will be performing until 6 p.m.
Tiffany Ammerman with the Marshall Symphony said that they will perform Disney music during the event, featuring songs from Frozen, Moana, Beauty and the Beast, Lion King and even Star Wars.
The event is totally free to attend, with community members encouraged to bring the whole family out for a night of fun.