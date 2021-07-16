JEFFERSON — Interested musicians, singers and songwriters will have a chance to join a free songwriting workshop on Saturday in downtown Jefferson and follow up the experience with a free concert.
Sponsored by the Texas Commission on the Arts, award-winning songwriters Lynn Adler and Lindy Hearne are on a national tour performing jazz and folk tunes for guests and hosting a free songwriting workshop.
The concert, titled, “Texas Folk,” will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Jefferson Transportation Center, located at 305 East Austin Street in downtown Jefferson.
A free songwriting workshop with the duo will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the same location, according to the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber also announced a Friday night Karaoke night today and live music on Saturday at Jefferson’s Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club and Restaurant. The karaoke will begin at 8 p.m. tonight and the live music will begin at 9 p.m. on Saturday with special guest Colton Hagler. Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club is located at 107 West Austin Street in Jefferson.
The music will continue at McGarity’s Saloon and Restaurant in Jefferson with Amelia Blake performing from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The restaurant’s kitchen closes at 10:30 p.m. and children 12 years old and under always eat free. McGarity’s Saloon is located at 108 West Dallas Street in Jefferson.