The Main Street Coffee House employees are planning an escape from “jail” today and they need the community’s help to free them.
Main Street Coffee House owner Traci Dionisio, who also serves as board member on the Hallsville ISD Education Foundation, said her employees need the community’s help today to raise bail money for the foundation to get them out of jail.
“We used decaf instead of regular or maybe we put too much whip cream on someone’s coffee,” Dionisio joked Wednesday.
Dionisio and her employees will be dressed as inmates today at the coffee house as they serve up everyone’s favorite brew and customers can donate money to get them out of jail. The money will be given to the foundation to use for grants to teachers or for student dual credit scholarship.
“We love dressing up for Halloween so we decided to kill two birds with one stone and dress up as inmates while raising money for the foundation,” Dionisio said. “We will also be donating 10 percent of sales from today to the foundation, on top of what is raised in ‘bail money.’”
Main Street Coffee House is open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and a donation bucket will be available for customers to donate their “bail money.”
The coffee house also serves lunch and breakfast items in addition to coffee drinks.
The coffee house is located at 706 West Main Street in Hallsville.
For more information or to order ahead, visit https://www.facebook.com/MainStCoffeeHouse/ or call 903-668-5000.