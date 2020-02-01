Trees are such an added benefit to the community that the Harrison County Master Gardener’s and The Texas Forest Service have teamed up for a free tree giveway this Saturday.
Starting at 9 a.m. Feb. 1 at Harrison County Agrilife Extension Office, free trees will be given away. Trees are available on a first come, first serve basis and trees are limited to two per family to allow everyone the joy of planting a tree.
“When I was about 5 years old my Dad and I planted some Live Oak Trees at our home in Galveston County. Those trees are much older now and are giant majestic Oaks. Plant a tree with your kids or grandkids to share memories such as this with them. It may not be a big deal to them now but I guarantee you it will be in the future,” Harrison County Extension Agent Matt Garrett said previously to the News Messenger.
Trees are longest living organisms on the planet and help to keep the air supply clean, reduce noise pollution, improve water quality, help prevent erosion, create shade and help make landscapes look beautiful, according to saveatree.com.Tree facts
- Well-maintained trees and shrubs can increase property value by up to 14%.
- Trees properly placed around buildings can reduce air conditioning needs by 30%
- A mature tree removes almost 70 times more pollution than a newly planted tree.
- A healthy tree can have a value of up to $10,000.
- The shade and wind buffering provided by trees reduces annual heating and cooling costs by 2.1 billion dollars.
- Each average-sized tree provides an estimated $7 savings in annual environmental benefits, including energy conservation and reduced pollution
- A single tree produces approximately 260 pounds of oxygen per year. That means two mature trees can supply enough oxygen annually to support a family of four!
- Water originating in our national forests provide drinking water for over 3400 communities, and approximately 60 million individuals.
- One tree can absorb as much carbon in a year as a car produces while driving 26,000 miles.
- Over the course its life, a single tree can absorb one ton of carbon dioxide.