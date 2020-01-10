Walmart is starting the new year by offering free wellness services and resources in Marshall to help customers save money and live better in 2020 with a free wellness day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Walmart is also on a mission to help customers stay away from the flu.
According to the CDC, flu activity is high in the U.S. and is expected to continue for weeks. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, flu-like illness remains widespread across the state, with the number of patient visits due to flu-like symptoms still on the rise. More than 170 million flu vaccines have been distributed this flu season, but that’s just over half of the U.S. population.
The CDC recommends everyone six months and older get a flu shot. It’s not too late to get your flu shot from Walmart during this event.
Along with affordable flu shots, Walmart is also offering free health screenings, other low-cost immunizations and an opportunity to talk with a local pharmacist and other health and wellness professionals. Services include: low-cost flu shots and immunizations, free health screenings including total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI and vision as well as giveways and welness demos.
Walmart Wellness Day is a free health event for Walmart customers. Since 2014, Walmart has conducted more than 4.4 million free screenings during the quarterly events. These screenings have helped customers discover underlying issues like high blood pressure and diabetes that they now can manage – and in some cases, these screenings have saved customers’ lives.