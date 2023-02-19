Following the Civil War, Congress established what was described by late renowned historian and civil rights activist W.E.B. DuBois as one of the most “singular and interesting of the attempts made by a great nation to grapple with vast problems of race and social condition” — the Bureau of Refugees, Freedmen and Abandoned Lands, commonly known as “The Freedmen’s Bureau.”
The Bureau, created on March 3, 1865, was managed as a branch of the United States Army and tasked with the great responsibility of helping freedmen — former slaves — smoothly transition from servitude to citizen during Reconstruction. According to the April 2007 edition of the Southwestern Historical Quarterly, it was a daunting task the likes of which had never been tried before — and one that most white southerners, at the time, vowed to make impossible.
Marshall, in particular, made history becoming one of the first Freedmen’s Bureau sub-districts created in the state. This was mainly due to the size of the county’s Black population at the time, and its unique strategic location, being the key entry point into northeastern Texas from Shreveport on the Red River in Louisiana.
“The town served as the seat of government for Harrison County, the center of slaveholding and cotton production in that part of the state,” the April 2007 edition of the Southwestern Historical Quarterly points out in an article related to the establishment of the Freedmen’s Bureau in Marshall.
By 1850, nearly 12,000 people lived in Harrison County — more than any other county in Texas.
“Whereas Blacks represented approximately 30 percent of the population of Texas as a whole, they accounted for nearly 60 percent of the people in Harrison County,” the April 2007 edition of the Southwestern Historical Quarterly indicates. “Indeed, the county had a slave population nearly comparable to Delta counties in Mississippi, Black Belt counties in Alabama, and coastal counties in South Carolina. Harrison County, because of its strategic location, was one of the first places in Texas to receive Union occupation forces.”
The federal troops arrived in Marshall on June 17, 1865, which was two days before the occupation of Galveston, which date has officially become known and celebrated as the federal holiday Juneteenth. According to the website, www.juneteenth.com, Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. The holiday, June 19, marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas finally learned that the Civil War had ended and slavery had been abolished. The news, which was delivered in Galveston by Union soldiers, came two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued in 1862 and became official Jan. 1, 1863.
Federal troops had actually arrived in Marshall two days prior to the delivery of the news in Galveston, the April 2007 edition of the Southwestern Historical Quarterly shows. Because of the unique characteristics Harrison County possessed to become one of the first Freedmen’s Bureau sub-districts created in the state, historians believe the county provides an excellent setting for a study in microcosm of bureau activities in northeastern Texas.
“No subdistrict in Texas or across the South exactly matched any other, of course, and no claim is made here that Harrison County was typical in any way. Nevertheless, it is a good place to seek answers to important questions concerning the bureau’s role in Reconstruction,” the April 2007 edition of the Southwestern Historical Quarterly states.
The bureau’s role was not only to help former slaves transition from slavery to citizen, but also provide relief and protection for the thousands of refugees, Black and white, who had been left homeless by the Civil War, according to the Texas State Historical Association. The temporary agency’s role was also charged with overseeing affairs related to newly freed slaves in the southern states, administering all land abandoned by Confederates or confiscated from them during the war, and helping former slaves reunite with their families.
Later, agents were also tasked with ensuring Blacks’ right to register and vote was not thwarted, the TSHA points out in an article on its website, www.tshaonline.org.
The bureau also aimed to protect the lives and property of emancipated slaves and assist in the apprehension of those who committed crimes against freed men. Another goal was to aid Blacks in organizing schools and ensure the safety of their teachers.
The bureau functioned in Texas from late September 1865 until July 1870. And although it didn’t realize all of its goals, and was met with many challenges and opposition, the greatest thing historians all mainly agree on is the bureau was most effective with its educational efforts.
Education Efforts
During Reconstruction, the Freedmen’s Bureau established elementary and secondary schools for former slaves. According to the Texas Handbook, by May 1866, the bureau had established more than 100 schools in Texas. And as a result of the bureau’s efforts in cooperation with northern missionary and religious groups, Black colleges began organizing in Texas.
Education, in general, for newly emancipated slaves went beyond just reading and writing. A multi-generation of students were equipped with the necessary life skills needed to live productive lives. Instruction ranged from canning skills for women to farming, soil conservation and more, at the time, Harrison County Historical Museum Director Becky Palmer noted.
“In Harrison County, many plantation owners would rather see their land go to their former slaves than go to big ‘carpetbaggers’ on the square,” said Palmer. “So they either gifted or charged them a little bit (for the land).”
The men who served as assistant commissioners in Texas were convinced that the two keys to providing long-term protection for freedmen and promoting peace and goodwill were the establishment of a free agricultural labor system and the founding of good schools for the freedmen, the TSHA noted. Education would provide former slaves with the tools they needed to function effectively in a literate society, the TSHA indicated.
In December 1868, the bureau discontinued all but its educational efforts in the state as the efforts were most successful.
“At the end of 1865, sixteen schools were serving just over 1,000 Black pupils. By July of 1870, the last month of the bureau’s activities, 150 schools enrolled 9,086 Black students,” TSHA noted. “Even historians generally critical of the Freedmen’s Bureau have conceded that the education of Blacks in Texas would not have been possible so soon without its efforts.”
Locally, “the greatest thing that came out of the Freedmen’s Bureau was the evolution of Bishop and Wiley College to provide education,” said Harrison County Historical Museum Director Becky Palmer.
The birth of Wiley and Bishop
Marshall became home to the two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUS). The Freedmen’s Aid Society and Bishop Isaac Wiley of the Methodist Episcopal Church established Wiley College in 1873, making the higher institution the oldest historically Black college west of the Mississippi River.
Like Wiley, the former Bishop College also boasts a proud history as it was founded by the Baptist Home Mission Society in 1881, becoming the second historically Black college in Marshall. Nathan Bishop, a New York native and superintendent of several northeastern school systems; his wife, Caroline Caldwell Bishop; and several local Baptist ministers combined their funds to begin the college, according to the text of the historical marker that was dedicated on the former grounds at 1500 W. Grand Ave. in February 2019 to honor the college’s legacy.
“Throughout its existence, Bishop College offered instruction in 22 disciplines,” the marker notes. “In 1925, the school began a two-year ministerial training program, which was later renamed to honor its first African-American president, Joseph J. Rhoads.”
The college was located on a scenic hill that was once part of the Wyalucing Plantation. The daughter of Bishop alumnus, Thomas Jefferson Downs, reflected on the significance of the irony as she traveled to Marshall for the 2019 marker dedication ceremony with her father’s May 20, 1914 diploma, conferring his bachelor of science degree.
She told the News Messenger at the time, that the occasion was sentimental for her as her grandmother was sold at the campus when the grounds were the former Wyalucing Plantation.
“My grandmother was sold at the campus of Bishop at Wyalucing Plantation, and God sent her sons and seven of her children (to attend school there),” Down’s daughter told the News Messenger while at the Bishop marker dedication ceremony.
Today, the Harrison County Historical Museum pays homage to the Freedmen’s Bureau’s impact in the establishment of the two HCBUS in its permanent exhibit at the 1901 historic courthouse. Featured in the exhibit is Harrison County resident and former slave Almont Moore, who attended both Wiley and Bishop Colleges, earning a teacher’s certificate. In the exhibit, Moore expressed how both institutions have produced many teachers, preachers, leaders and more.
“After slavery, freed men and women saw education as a bright beacon of hope for a better life,” the exhibition titled ‘Free to Learn’ states. “African Americans, young and old, crowd into make-shift schools run by northern Christian organization and the Freedmen’s Bureau.”
“When Wiley and Bishop Colleges opened in Marshall, Harrison County became a center for progressive Black intellectuals,” the exhibit shows. “At first, both colleges focused on training teachers and ministers. Later, as fully accredited colleges, they shaped men and women at the heart of the Civil Rights movement.”
The exhibit goes on to highlight that along with Wiley College and other freedmen’s schools, Bishop helped educate early generations of Black teachers and leaders.
“Later the college’s religious seminars became world renown, attracting students like Martin Luther King Jr., and Jessie Jackson,” the exhibit notes. In 1960, the campus had the pleasure of hosting civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. as commencement speaker.
The exhibit highlights Wiley as the first freedmen’s college in the area and the only school in Texas funded after the Civil War by the Freedmen’s Aid Society, a missionary organization supported by the Methodist Episcopal Church. Former president Matthew Dogan transformed Wiley from a small freedman’s school into an accredited college.