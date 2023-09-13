A local group of artists called the Friday Open Studio group has a new show planned for the Marshall Place Gallery, with a meet the artist event planned for Thursday this week to open the show.
The group has existed for over 15 years in Marshall, started by Gail Cochrane and JoAnne Imhoff back in 2007 as a way to organize a local opportunity for artists to explore portrait sketching.
“She (Imhoff) was just a truly beloved and amazing artist,” Cochrane said, who is still active in the group after beginning it years ago.
This month’s show features work by Cochrane, along with fellow group members including Patty Lovelace, Terri DeNatale, Jeanie Davis, Penny Dostal, Beau Bowlin, Barbara Tyler, Lyn Mazey, Jack Cargill and Marilyn Marcum.
Lovelace said that these are some, but not all of the artists who participate in the groups regular studio sketch nights, and that they are always open to more interested members.
“A big piece of it is being around a big group of artists, you really learn a lot from each other,” Lovelace said.
Artwork on display at the show features sketches of models who are local to the East Texas area, with many Marshallites represented amongst the art work.
The group solicits models to sit for them from both the Marshall area, and from around where other members are located, including Hallsville, Longview, Linden, and even a few from Texarkana.
The meet the artist event is planned for Thursday, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Marshall Place Gallery located at 1300 E Pinecrest Dr. in Marshall. The event is free and open to the public to attend.