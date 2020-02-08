Community members gathered at the library, located at 300 S. Alamo Blvd., to peruse the wide selection of books available for sale.
The books are part of the Janet and Spencer Black memorial book sale fundraiser and the sale is taking place in the Gold Auditorium of the Marshall Public.
The sale will be going on during regular library hours through Saturday, Feb. 15, closing a half hour before the library does. Library hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
“There’s a formula for a successful book sale,” said member of the Friends Steve Flohr. “To have dedicated volunteers, dedicated donors, and avid readers.”
Flohr said that the memorial book sale has been a quarterly fundraiser for the last five years, and that success has been due to the support from the community.
“We have a dedicated group of volunteers, there is a whole list of people I can call up who come and help set up, they help sell the books, and they help put everything back in storage after the sale,” Flohr said.
He said the community also helps support the group by consistently donating their used books.
“We have people who are in here all the time, they donate their entire library. Then they come in and purchase new books for the sale,” Flohr said.
Narcie Crosby, with the friends, said that the group uses the money they raise during the book sale to help support the library in a number of ways.
She said that in the past the group has donated to support the summer reading program, the purchase new laptop charging carts and many others.
“What we do is we work to raise money to help fill in the gaps in the things the library needs but can not purchase on their own,” Crosby said.