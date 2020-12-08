JEFFERSON — Two years ago this Christmas season, the Friends of Jefferson Animals (FOJA) nonprofit members were realizing the need for them to form their organization, on behalf of the abandoned, stray and unwanted animals in Marion County.
After a revelation of horrific and abusive conditions at the now defunct Dixie Humane Society came to light that fateful December, the now members of FOJA grouped up to form the nonprofit — raising money and rescuing the animals that were left to die at Dixie.
Now two years later, FOJA has earned its 501©3 nonprofit status, stepped in to manage the feral cat population in Marion County, and rescue, foster, vet and adopt found, abandoned and unwanted animals in the county.
FOJA recently joined into two partnerships with other rescue groups that will allow the organization to transport and vet its homeless Marion County animals to families outside across the country.
“Fantastic news,” FOJA’s Christie Woodson said on the organization’s Facebook page. “Christmas has come early for the animals in Marion County. We are blessed to be partnered with Paws 4 Life and North Shore Animal League America. The chance to be part of these transports now means that the unwanted dogs in our area now have pre-approved adoptive families waiting for their arrival. This incredible network of rescues is a game changer for our rescue group. We cannot thank Tanya Parker and every person involved in this mission enough for their assistance and support.”
FOJA will continue to seek volunteers, donors and fosters locally to help vet, house and take care of those homeless Marion County animals until “fur-ever” homes can be found.
Marion County does not have a shelter, or operating Humane Society, leaving FOJA to care for all found, lost, missing or abandoned animals in the area.
To help by donating, volunteering, fostering, or to see a list of animals needing their “fur-ever” home, visit FOJA’s website at www.friendsofjeffersonanimals.org or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FriendsOfJeffersonAnimals