JEFFERSON — The Friends of Jefferson Animals nonprofit, the organization that oversees the care of lost and found animals in Marion County, is searching for temporary foster homes for a group of abandoned puppies.
FOJA Administrator Dina Carroll said Saturday on the organization’s Facebook page the temporary fosters will be needed to house the puppies for the next couple of weeks as they will likely be transported to another area on Feb. 15.
“They were dumped at Pine Harbor (Lake O’ the Pines in Jefferson) earlier this week and are being held in a temporary building,” Carroll said. “However, we just received a message of more puppies that were dumped and we need to make room for the bigger puppies.”
FOJA will supply the needed items for the volunteer fosters who take on a puppy. An online fundraiser for FOJA and the puppies is ongoing at www.facebook.com/groups/270881970262617/
The puppies needing temporary foster homes weigh about 8 pounds each and include one female and two males. One of the four puppies has been adopted.
In order to foster one of the puppies or help FOJA in another way, contact the organization at 903-471-0409 or visit the website at www.friendsofjeffersonanimals.org.