JEFFERSON — The non-profit group Friends of Jefferson Animals (FOJA) is currently seeking funding to help its ongoing program to tackle the feral cat issue in Marion County.
FOJA, which formed in the aftermath of the Humane Society of Marion County/Dixie Humane Society’s demise, is now the animal welfare group for the county and serves to help the county’s abandoned pet population, which included the feral cat populations.
FOJA has been working to tackle the issue of the feral cat populations in the county by enacting its TNR (trap, neuter and return) program.
The program, which has seen great success, is now in need of additional funding to continue, FOJA leaders said recently. FOJA said now is the time to act before spring hits.
“Kitty people, we rarely make posts asking for help with our kitty TNR program, but we need help,” the group posted on its Facebook page this month. “We are helping several large kitty colonies with TNR, vaccinations, etc. Kitten season has slowed tremendously and will for the next couple of months, so now is the time to step up our activity.”
FOJA asked that as Christmas shoppers go about their busy shopping season, they also take time to make a tax deductible donation to the 501©3 non-profit organization to help with the TNR program.
“We would greatly appreciate the help and so would the kitties. We were able to TNR six (cats) the last time the Animal Protection League was in town; therefore, our account with them is very low, and we need to replenish it.”
The APL is back in Jefferson this week to continue low cost vaccinations and spay and neuter services for animals in the county.
Those interested in donating to FOJA may do so online at the group’s website www.friendsofjeffersonanimals.org or by visiting its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/270881970262617. FOJA also has donation jars in several Jefferson businesses. Checks may also be mailed to FOJA at 312 N. Walnut Street, Jefferson, TX. 75657.
Anyone planning to use the low cost spay or neuter services at the APL this week must make an advance appointment by visiting the APL’s website at animalprotectionleague.org or by calling (903) 753-7387. and go to the far right hand corner. There is a surgeries tab. Walk-ins are allowed for vaccinations and other services.
The APL also visits nearby Marshall on specific dates if Jefferson surgery dates are no longer available.