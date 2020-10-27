JEFFERSON — The Friends of the Jefferson Carnegie Library are getting in the patriotic spirit as they prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July in November during the upcoming Facebook Cake and Pie Live Auction.
Traditionally held at Ottstot Park during the “Salute to America” Fourth of July celebration in downtown Jefferson, this year’s bake sale benefiting the Jefferson Carnegie Library’s children program was canceled, along with the “Salute to America” event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The bake sale is one of our largest fundraisers of the year and when the Fourth of July event was canceled this summer, we had to decide how we could still do this,” Friends of Jefferson Carnegie Library Board President Stacy Mills said Monday. “We decided we’d celebrate two holidays at once and have it near Thanksgiving.”
Those looking to cut down on some Thanksgiving holiday baking can check out the cakes, cookies, pies and more that will be offered on the Facebook live auction at 10 a.m. Nov. 21.
“They can get a delicious treat made by some of the best bakers in Jefferson and help the library’s children program at the same time,” Mills said.
As of Monday, Mills said they have about 30 to 35 baked goods that will be prepared and offered for the sale. Bidders will get to see an overview of the goods available just before the auction starts. The highest online bidder for each item will win the baked good and the winner will be required to pick up their baked good from the library the same day of the auction. When picking up their baked good, the winning bidder can pay by cash, check or card, Mills said.
To join the Facebook live auction, visit the library’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. on Nov. 21 and join the live video feed. The page can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/jeffersoncarnegielibrary
The annual “Salute to America” event brings hundreds to the bayou city each summer to celebrate America’s birthday and the library’s annual bake sale serves as one of the Friends’ largest fundraisers of the year for the children’s program.
“We use the money raised from the bake sale each year to fund the children’s activities and programs we host throughout the year, but the money is also used for the purchase of new library books for our children,” Mills said. “We try to keep our library books current each year and we work with the area schools to make sure our books go along with their curriculum.”
While the children’s events typically held at the library during this time of year have been put on hold due to COVID-19, community members are still able to check out books from the library.
“The library is open from 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday and they can call in, tell us the books they’d like to check out and we will get them together, check them out, then they can come by the library’s back door and pick them up. We’ve tried to make the process as easy as possible.”