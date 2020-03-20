The Friends of Marshall Animals are in an immediate need for foster homes and adopters, due to a recent drop in adopting families due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.
“We have really need the numbers drop since we have not been able to get dogs out to the public,” said Jana Hernandez, FOMA foster coordinator.
Hernandez said that in the last two weeks of the outbreak, only two dogs were adopted out of the local shelter.
“To put it in perspective, when we had an adoption event earlier this year with Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram we were able to get seven dogs adopted in one day,” Hernandez said.
She said that the main cause is simply that events are being canceled, so the community is not able to meet the animals up for adoption face to face.
Hernandez said that the group has had to cancel at least one adoption event thus far, and may have to cancel other fundraising events in the near future.
“We are able to get animals out of fostering a lot faster now, it is no longer a huge time commitment.” Hernandez said. “There is a current need for help.”
FOMA covers the vet expenses and can provide the food to fostering families. Community members provide the socialization, transportation to appointments and adoption events, and the love and care.
The group is still operating both its Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/FriendsOfMA and website, at www.friendsofmarshallanimals.org, which Hernandez said are always open to families interested in adopting.
Anyone interested in fostering an animal is able to contact Hernandez at FOMAfosters@gmail.com.