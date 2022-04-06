The Friends of Marshall Animals need your help to prepare the Marshall Pet Adoption Center, and foster volunteers, for the influx of hundreds of puppies and kittens expected to arrive in the shelter this spring.
In preparation for their arrival, the organization is planning a “Baby Shower” event, this Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m., where community members can come and donate needed supplies to the shelter.
The event will be held at the Marshall Pet Adoption Center Saturday afternoon, and community members who attend with an item to donate will be entered into a raffle during the event.
“We are trying to get ahead of the puppy and kitten season that happens every spring,” said Amy Owen, with FOMA.
Owen said that the organization is looking for donations of kitten and puppy food, puppy pads, kitten toys, bleach, liquid detergent and hearing pads. More information on what supplies are needed by the organization can be found on their online wish list at www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1OU4L6IF9XXMO?ref_=wl_share.
The event is to help prepare the organization for the influx of young dogs and cats that shelters across the country face every spring.
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), kitten season, or feline breeding season, coincides with the same for dogs, and occurs each year in the warmer months.
The results of the weather warming are that stray animals across the county mate and breed young, stray animals, which are often times found by community members or volunteers and brought into the local shelter.
This can result in hundreds or thousands of young animals coming into the shelter in a short period of time, exhausting both the shelter’s resources, as well as the resources for volunteer organizations committed to assisting the shelter.
With the Marshall Pet Adoption Center’s new shelter and additional resources, Owen said that the FOMA and adoption center staff are still concerned about the influx of animals the shelter will see in the next few months.