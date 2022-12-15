If you’re looking to get your Christmas wrapping done early this year, as well as support a good cause, the Friend of Marshall Animals has the perfect event for you.
The organization is hosting a series of holiday gift wrapping events and workshops, with all funds made during the events going to benefit FOMA and the Marshall Pet Adoption Center.
The regular gift wrapping events will be held now through Dec. 23 at the Marshall Pet Adoption Center, Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. Additional drop off wrapping is also available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the same days.
The price of wrapping will vary based on number of presents and sizes of gifts, with all supplies for gift wrapping provided by the organization.
Along with the ongoing gift wrapping project, FOMA is also hosting an adult only gift wrapping and wine tasting event on Dec. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m., which will include refreshments and a wine tasting along with gift wrapping. Each guest will also leave with a complimentary bottle of wine.
Additional stocking stuffers and other small gift items will also be available for purchase. The event is $40 to attend with all supplies once again provided by the organization.
“This is just a fun way for us to get everyone together to enjoy the festive season and help support the shelter,” said Leta Kay with the organization, “So come get in the spirit with FOMA.”
For more information community members can go to the Friend of Marshall Animals Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FriendsOfMA, or contact Sherry Acevedo at (508) 380-6685.