The Friends of Marshall Animals and the Marshall Pet Adoption Center were chosen to be one of four organizations to benefit from a portion of a $20,000 grant from the Best’s Friends Animal Society, courtesy of Paws 4 Life.
Tanya Parker with Paws 4 Life said that the organization is focused on expanding spay and neuter options and availability in underserved areas across the country, a goal they share with the Friends of Marshall Animals and the MPAC, which are looking to expand local affordable spay and neuter options.
“We have also, already asked for matching grants, so we are looking to raise $50,000 total,” Parker said, “We can’t kill, transport or adopt our way out of this, we have to have a robust spay and neuter program.”
Mandy Smith with the Friends of Marshall Animals said that the organization will receive $5,000 of the grant, which will be utilized to host a spay and neuter clinic in Marshall on March 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Smith Community Center at 700 Spring Street, known as the spring street park.
The event, called Operation Healthy Paws, will offer community members a free spay and neuter option, flea and tick prevention, rabies vaccines, as well as a free collar, leash and a deluxe goodie bag. Community members who participate in the spay and neuter program will also be entered to win a $500 visa gift card during the event.
“This is exactly what we need to turn the tide on this problem, and we appreciate the grant money,” said Police Chief Cliff Carruth, “A robust spay and neuter program is the key to making this change, and stopping the problem of overpopulation of our shelter and having stray animals running wild on our streets.”
The grant will also benefit the Friends of Jefferson Animals, who are planning to host their own spay and neuter clinic on March 26 at the 305 E. Austin St. in Jefferson, which will offer community members the same free services as the clinic planned for Marshall.
Parker said that two additional clinics, both to be held in Louisiana, will also be funded through the grant money. Additionally, Paws 4 Life will use the opportunity to collect data on each area, and identify the needs of pet owners and communities to continue to grow each program in a productive direction.
“This could mean we offer more spay and neuter or it could mean that we do more education about the programs,” Parker said, “It took us 10 months to write this grant, and its going to take us a year to follow up on it.”