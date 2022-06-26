The Friends of Marshall Animals nonprofit organization celebrated June’s National Pet Adoption Month by hosting a pet fostering clinic on Saturday at the Marshall Pet Adoption Center and Animal Control..
FOMA, which oversees the fostering of homeless dogs and cats that overflow Marshall’s new animal shelter, currently only has about 20 active pet fosters for the whole area.
“We have so many dogs that need fosters,” FOMA’s Foster and Adoption Coordinator Jana Hernandez said Saturday. “We didn’t have anyone show up today to sign up as a foster.”
When the shelter reaches capacity, which it steadily stays at, FOMA’s foster parents step up to take the extra dogs and cats into their homes, allowing the shelter to take in more homeless or stranded animals and to avoid being forced to euthanize animals to free up space.
The shelter currently has about 80 dogs and 34 cats that are needing adoption or fostering.
FOMA has partnerships with other animal rescue organizations across the U.S., which will pick up animals from Marshall and transfer them to the northern U.S. where pet homeless is not a crisis and potential pet owners are always looking to adopt.
“If we can’t find fosters, or get these dogs adopted or on a transport up north, some of these dogs will die,” FOMA member Peggy McCreary said. “It’s a sad fact. It’s because of what people in this area are doing and not doing. They’re breeding their animals and then the unwanted ones end up dumped here. They’re also not spaying and neutering their pets, which causes over-population and those animals end up here, and if we can’t find them a foster home, get them adopted or on a transport, they could be euthanized.”
FOMA’s foster parenting system has saved, on average, about 300 dogs per year, Hernandez said.
FOMA is working to educate the public about the necessity of spaying and neutering pets, in an effort to reduce the area’s high population of homeless and unwanted animals.
FOMA is also seeking additional foster parents to take in animals until transports can be arranged or until adoptions can be facilitated. FOMA helps the foster cover the costs of food and veterinary services while the foster parent cares for the animal.
Most FOMA foster parents keep puppies for about three weeks until they can be vaccinated and put on a transport headed north, but some adult dogs could be in foster care longer.
In an effort to increase the declining adoption rates, FOMA will host an adoption voucher event from July 22-24, with a grant from the Best Friends organization. The vouchers will make the cost of adopting a cat from the Marshall shelter just $20, and the cost to adopt a dog will be free with the voucher. The animals will also come with a $70 voucher to be spayed or neutered at a nearby veterinarian.
FOMA is also currently seeking donations to continue to be able to help fund the cost of foster parents as they provide food and veterinarian services.
Those interested in signing up as a FOMA foster parent and taking in a homeless animal in need should fill out the foster application on FOMA’s website at www.friendsofmarshallanimals.org.
Hernandez said FOMA only has two rules for potential foster parents to follow: Their own personal animals must be vaccinated and their personal animals must be spayed or neutered.
Potential foster parents who fill out the foster application and meet FOMA’s two rules can usually even select an animal to take home the same day.
FOMA is also seeking donations to continue providing the needed funding to foster parents. To make a tax deductible donation to FOMA, visit their website at www.friendsofmarshallanimals.org or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FriendsOfMA.