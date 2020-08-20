The Friends of Marshall Animals will host its first Adoption Event since the outbreak of COVID-19 this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pet Sense in Marshall.
Pet Sense is located at 190 N. East End Boulevard, and will have a wide variety of animals available for adoption throughout the event.
Amy Owen with FOMA said that there will be three dogs, two hamsters and about 20 cats available for adoption during the event.
The dogs and hamsters are currently being fostered through FOMA and will only be available to interact with during the event, where as the cats are currently being cared for at Pet Sense, according to Owen.
Community members interested in adopting, or even just curious about the process, are encouraged to stop by the event and speak with FOMA volunteers.
The event coincides with the city of Marshall’s clear the shelters month long celebration, where community members are encouraged to help local animals in need by adopting, volunteering, or donating needed items.
Owen said that since the outbreak of COVID-19 the Animal Shelter was shut down for a time, leaving FOMA as the only available group to take in the large number of local animals in need.
She previously stated that FOMA is always looking for more community members to assist with volunteering and fostering animals, and that anyone interested in applying to be a foster can email FOMAfosters@gmail.com.
While Owen said that FOMA is currently doing fine on supplies, the Marshall Animal Shelter is in need of wet dog food, paper towels, Dawn dish soap and bleach. These items can be donated directly to the shelter which is located at 607 East End Boulevard S.
For more information on the event or on animals available for adoption go to FOMA’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FriendsOfMA.