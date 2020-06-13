A new chapter was started Friday as the Friends of Marshall Library hosted a free book giveaway at the library’s south entrance.
Group member Steven Flohr said that the event was a way to help give back to the community since the library is still closed, causing the group to cancel its book sale scheduled for May.
Community members were able to drop by at any time, and peruse the collection of books. Each person was able to walk away with five books totally free of charge.
The Friends are a nonprofit organization seeking to focus public attention on the need and importance of the Marshall Public Library, according to Flohr.
He said the group was excited about the recent announcement that the library is planning to host its summer reading program starting June 15.
This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story.” Each packet will have reading challenges, family activities, scavenger hunts, beads, and more for kids, t(w)eens, and adults! Packets will be available curbside for pick up.
“We are excited to continue to support the library with the summer reading program and everything else they plan to do,” Flohr said.
He added that the group does hope to see the library open its doors as soon as the city deems it safe enough.