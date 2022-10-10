The regular Friends of the Marshall Public Library book sale fundraiser kicked off at the end of this week. It will run through Oct. 15 at the library, located at 300 S. Alamo St. in Marshall.
The sale allows community members to purchase any of the wide range of books available through the friends, which include hard cover and soft cover books, along with children’s books and even CDs.
“We are so excited to hold this again, it really is great,” said Susan Marshall, president of the organization.
Books are sold at a maximum cost of $1, with Marshall stating that the organization has so many books for sale that there is certainly something there for everyone to enjoy.
The event benefits the Friends of Marshall Library, the nonprofit arm of the public library that works to fund a wide range of events and supplies for the library that cannot be purchased through their annual budget.
Marshall said that the organization has worked with the library to facilitate a wide range of programs offered each year, including supporting the annual Summer Reading Program, book subscriptions, workshops and much more.
“We try to do what we can each year, and the book sales are really one of the main ways that we are able to raise funds annually,” she said.
The sale will be held throughout the week during the library’s regular business hours, in the Gold Room in the back of the Marshall Public Library.
Marshall also encouraged anyone who was interested in supporting the library to consider joining the Friends of the Marshall Public Library organization.
More information on how community members can join this organization, or about what the Friends of the Marshall Library have planned can be found on the library Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MarshallPublicLibrary.