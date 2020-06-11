The Friends of the Marshall library will be hosting a free book giveaway this Friday at the library’s south entrance from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Steve Flohr with the Friends of Marshall library said that the event was inspired after the friend’s had to cancel their quarterly book sale that was scheduled for May.
“We had to actually stop accepting book donations a while ago because we don’t have space, and then with the quarterly book sale being canceled and the library still closed, we wanted to do something,” Flohr said.
He said that community members are welcome to stop by the library at any time, and look through their book collection to select a few to take home.
The books will be the same donated books from the group’s quarterly book sales.
“We wanted to provide free books for the community and also continue to support the library,” Flohr said.
He said that the group is in support of reopening the library, and commend its employees for the job that they have done with the curbside service.
“We are worried about the furloughed employees and about the community and the children who participate in the summer reading program,” Flohr said.
He said that the friends planned $7,500 to be donated to the library for their summer activities that have all been canceled as of now. Flohr said that there is still some discussion on whether or not the summer reading program will be rescheduled for this year.
“Everything is up in the air, and the library is still closed,” Flohr said. “We just want to see the library reopen and the staff members kept safe.”