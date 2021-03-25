The Friends of Marshall Library are starting out the new year strong with their first event, a membership drive planned for April 3.
The event, which will be hosted at the pavilion across from the Starr Family Home from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 3, will be an opportunity for old members to renew their membership, and new members to come and join the organization.
“We are very anxious to get started with the new year,” said FOML member Steven Flohr.
Flohr said that each person who signs up for the $10 membership will have the opportunity to choose a free book from the collection of donated books to the friend’s organization.
“People have still been donating (books), so we have a pretty vast collection available right now,” Flohr said.
He explained that in the past year, the library has been working with limited hours and limited staff, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This coupled with new programs the library is offering, such as the addition of offer assistance to community members interested in signing up for the COVID-19 vaccine, has kept staff busy and made work for the friends slow going.
But now that the vaccine has become more available, and the state is opening back up, Flohr said that the organization is in the process of organizing events, including its regular book sale events.
The organization has a standing book sale available through Weisman Center, in the meeting room at the top floor of the store, located at 211 N. Washington Ave. in downtown Marshall. All sales of the books go through the store, with profits benefitting the organization.
Additionally, Flohr said that the organization is always accepting donations of books for their regular book sales.
Community members are able to drop off books at the library, and are encouraged to contact Narcie Crosby, with the Friends of the Marshall Library, in advance to make the organization aware of the donation.