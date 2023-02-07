The Friends of the Marshall Public Library is kicking off their annual fundraiser this month, with their first regular book sale which will start on Feb. 10.
Community members can visit the Marshall Public Library’s Gold Room during regular library hours, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to visit the sale.
The fundraiser will run through Feb. 18, with all funds raised going to support the Friends of the Library, a nonprofit organization which works to supplement the library’s budget to fund additional library activities and equipment.
A range of book including fiction, nonfiction, children’s books and even CD selections will be available for purchase during the event. Hardcover books will be for sale for $1, with paperback books and children’s books available for 50 cents.
Friends’ members will also be able to participate in a sneak peek of the sale on Feb. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the library. Community members who are not currently members are also able to purchase a membership at the door to the event, to get in to the sale in advance.