The friends of the Marshall Public Library are planning to host their quarterly book sale starting Friday.
This is the first book sale of the year that the organization has planned. The sales are part of the Janet and Spencer Black memorial book sale fundraiser and the funds go to support the Friends of the Marshall Public Library.
The sale will br Friday through Feb. 15 during regular library hours, closing a half hour before the library does. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The event will take place in the Gold Auditorium of the Marshall Public Library located at 300 S. Alamo St.
A variety of books will be on sale for the community to enjoy, along with CD’s and DVDs as well. Book categories include fiction, non-fiction, biography, vintage, reference, religious and more. Hard back books will be on sale for $1 and paperback and children’s books will be available for 50 cents.
The group will host a preview sale for members of the friends Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Membership will be available for purchase at the door for anyone interested in joining the group. Anyone interested in supporting the library are welcome to donate their books to the next book sale. Donations can be dropped off at the Marshall library or coordinated through a member of the organization.
The Friends of the Marshall Public Library is a nonprofit organization that works to raise money in support of the library. For more information on the group or to join go to the library website at www.marshallpubliclibrary.org.