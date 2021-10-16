The Friends of the Marshall Public Library kicked off the first day of their last book sale of the year Friday, the sales of which benefit the group and the library.
Friends of the Library member Steve Flohr said that the group has seen great support from the community, both through book sales and book donations.
“We have had people coming in to drop stuff off every day, and we stack it up and get it ready to be sold,” he said.
The book sale runs through Saturday, Oct. 23 at the library, 300 S. Alamo in Marshall. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hardbacks are $1. Paperbacks and children’s books are 50 cents. Books are sorted by section. CDs, DVDs AV and more are also included.
The friends organization is funded entirely through the quarterly book sales, as well as local donations, which support the work that they do to help assist the Marshall Public Library.
Throughout 2021, the Friends of the Marshall Public Library were able to offer online and in person summer reading programs for children and teens, GED, SAT, ACT and other as needed testing books, MISD AP Summer reading books, as well as tote bags, flash drives, page magnifiers and ear buds to the Marshall Public Library.
The organization was also able to collaborate with Memorial City Hall, the Michelson Museum of Art and the Marshall Symphony Orchestra throughout the year, to enhance community engagement.
“We have dedicated volunteers, generous donors and avid readers that keep us going every year,” Flohr said.
Flohr said that the group has planned its book sales for 2022, which are scheduled currently for Feb. 11-19, May 6-14, Aug. 12-20 and Oct. 14-22.