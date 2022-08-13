The Friends of the Marshall Public Library are once again hosting a used book sale.
Community members can stop by the Gold Room any time throughout the day to purchase a number of books from the friends collection, which offers a range of options from fiction, biographies, classics, children’s books and more.
Funds from books purchased at the sale benefit the numerous programs the Friends of the Library support each year for the Marshall Public Library.
The sale runs through Aug. 20 whenever the library is open: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Community members can learn more about what the library has planned through their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MarshallPublicLibrary/?ref=page_internal.
This year the friends organization has set aside funds to benefit the library’s author visits and in person and virtual summer reading programs, as well as sponsoring a performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, purchasing new books for children, participating in KMHT’s backpack program and much more.
Another book sale is planned Oct. 7-15. Community members can also support the organization by donated used books for the sale at the library, or joining the group by picking up a membership form at the library.