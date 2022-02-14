Volunteers with the Friends of Marshall Library kicked off a new year of book sales on Friday at the Marshall Public Library, with the first sale running through Feb 19.
Vice President of the organization Steve Flohr said that this is the first time in two years that the Friend’s are planning to host all four of their regularly scheduled book sales.
“We get about half of our annual funding from our book sales, and the other half comes from our membership,” Flohr said.
With COVID-19 preventing the group from hosting all of its planned book sales since 2020, Flohr said that the organizations members are excited to be back on track in 2022.
“It’s already been a great year,” Flohr said, “We are off to a great start.”
The booksale is held at the Marshall Public Library, at 300 S Alamo, during the library’s regular business hours.
Community members can stop by the Gold Room any time throughout the day to purchase a number of books from the friends collection, which offers a range of options from fiction, biographys, classics, childrens books and more.
All books purchased at the sale are $1 or less, and the funds benefit the numerous programs the Friends of the Library support each year for the Marshall Public Library.
Secretary of the organization Narcie Crosby said that this year the organization has set aside funds to benefit the library’s author visits and in person and virtual summer reading programs.
Additionally, sponsoring a performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, purchasing new books for children, participating in KMHT’s backpack program, and much more.
“We have a lot of amazing programs that the city just doesn’t have funding for, that the Friends offer the funds for to the library,” Crosby said.
Throughout the rest of the year community members will be able to check out the Friends book sales on May 6 through 14, August 12 through 20 and October 7 through 15 at the Marshall Public Library.
Community members can also support the organization by donated used books for the sale at the library, or joining the group by picking up a membership form at the library.
The Friend’s of the Marshall Public Library also have a daily book sale available at the Mezzanine in the Weisman Center at 211 N Washington St., through which all sales go fully to benefit the organization.