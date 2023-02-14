The Friends of the Marshall Public Library are hosting the first book sale of the new year this week, with the sale running through Saturday at the library.
The organization hosts the event annually as a fundraiser to continue to benefit the Marshall Public Library throughout the year.
Books both fiction and nonfiction books are for sale throughout the event, along with children’s books, CD’s, DVD’s and more, with most priced between $1 and 50 cents.
The regular book sale hosted by the friends benefits the organization, which funds a number of library programs for the community.
Plans for 2023 include the annual sponsorship of the summer reading program, as well as the annual summer passport program.
The friends are also responsible for the purchase of tote bags, flash drives, page magnifiers, and ear buds all used by the library, as well as books given to children during special events and story time.
The organization is also collaborating with a number of local groups for additional library programs this year, including with the Michelson Museum of Art, Memorial City Hall and the Starr Family Home state historical site.
Community members can support the organization, and the Marshall Public Library, by attending the book sale during the library’s regular business hours, as well as becoming a member of the group. More information on the regular sale, and membership opportunities, can be found online at www.facebook.com/MarshallPublicLibrary.