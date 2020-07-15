KARNACK — With the summer days heating up and the start of school right around the corner, there are still plenty of activities for East Texas families to get out of the house and make some memories, despite the ongoing COVID-19 closings.
Some first timers made their way into the waters of Caddo Lake on Tuesday at Ole Mossy’s Up River Kayak Rentals and Boat Tours LLC in Karnack.
“It’s really easy,” Co-owner and operator Robin Boyd, who runs the business with husband Joey Boyd, said Tuesday. “We get a lot of newbies that have never kayaked before but it’s very easy and quick to learn. Out here on Caddo Lake, you’ll have the experience of a lifetime.”
In addition to kayak rentals, the couple also offer boat tours on the lake. Boyd said they have taken all the steps to ensure guests continue to have a fun but safe experience while visiting by taking extra steps to address COVID-19 concerns.
“We clean, wipe down and disinfect each piece of equipment, kayak and life jacket after every use,” she said. “Our boat tours are private tours, no matter if it’s two or eight people to your party, you have the boat to yourself.”
Ole Missy Kayak Rentals and Boat Tours is located at 1325 Moxley Camp Rd In Karnack and can be reached on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/OleMossy/ or by calling or texting 903-399-4378 or by calling 903-679-9449.
In nearby Jefferson, a land adventure is available to the whole family at the Lonesome Dove Drive Thru Safari and Petting Zoo.
With more than 100 exotic animals on more than 60 acres and another couple of dozen furry friends at the petting zoo, the safari park offers a good time for the whole family.
The safari is located at 1782 North U.S. Hwy 59 in Jefferson and business hours can be found each day on their Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/LonesomeDoveSafari/ or at their website at https://www.lonesomedovedrivethrusafari.com/
If some air conditioned fun is more your style during the hot Texas summer, the Marshall Public Library is offering free to-go craft kits for pickup, which children of all ages can complete at home with their families. A new craft kit is available each week by visiting the library’s circulation desk or by calling the library at 903-935-4465.
Also in Marshall, the Marshall Cinema is open and offering viewings of re-released films and classics at a rate affordable for families of all sizes. The cinema is located at 1901 East Travis St in Marshall. Movie times and prices can be viewed on their website at https://www.marshallcinema.com/