Beauty, splendor and a large crowd were present Wednesday night as the 33rd annual Wonderland of Lights celebration opened full swing.
Community members gathered downtown outside of the historic Harrison County Court House to watch as millions of white lights were turned on, decorating the building.
Main Street Manager Rachel Skowronek said that the event is a staple for the Marshall community, and many people who travel to see the lights every year.
After Santa Claus came and flipped the switch, the court house lit up among an uproar of applause.
Community members then spread out downtown for their first chance to enjoy some Wonderland of Light traditions.
Santa welcomed visitors downtown, listening to children’s Christmas lists in his work shop.
Children and their families explored Santa’s Workshop, making crafts and enjoying the decorations.
Community members also took their turn on the carousel and enjoyed the ice skating rink during the debut event.
“We love being able to put this event on every year and be such a major part of the holiday traditions here in Marshall,” Skowronek said.
Wonderland of Lights will continue through Dec. 29 running Tuesday through Sunday 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays 4 to 10 p.m.
The Wassail Walk will take place this Saturday during Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The events will continue Sunday with the Tigers on Ice at 4:45 p.m. at the ice skating rink downtown.
For more details on Wonderland of Lights events go to www.marshalltexas.net/public/warrants/wonderland-of-lights.