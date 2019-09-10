A fund has been established at East Texas Credit Union to help in the recovery of two sisters — Brenda Dillard and Jennifer “Jean” Brazzell — who lost their home in a house fire at 2108 Carter’s Ferry Road in Marshall last Thursday.
The fund is established in Jennifer “Jean” Brazzell’s name for anyone who would like to donate.
"No donation is too large or too small," said Brazzell, thanking everyone for their help.
Soul Palace at 612 S. Carter St. is also conducting a benefit, selling $10 chicken fried steak dinners from noon to 6 p.m., this Sunday, Sept. 15, to assist the fire victims.
The two sisters were away on a cruise when the fire claimed their home. They returned to a total loss and only the luggage they had in tow.
Donations of clothes and other helpful items for Dillard and Brazzell will be accepted at their brother-in-law’s business, Rodgers Service Station at 1107 Carters Ferry Road; Soul Palace at 612 S. Carter St.; and at Brazzell’s daughter’s residence at 706 Whetstone.
Dillard wears an extra large in shirts, a size 16 in pants and size 9 in shoes. Brazzell wears a size 3X in shirts, a size 20-22 in pants and size 10 in shoes.