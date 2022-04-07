George Washington Carver Community Center is gearing up for its Spring Fling Food & Flea Market event, set for this Saturday, to raise funds for the center’s summer youth program and basketball court repairs.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community Center, located at 2302 Holland St.
“We’re trying to get the basketball courts done and raise money for summer programming so kids will have something to do for the summer,” said Angelita Jackson, co-director of the community center.
Currently, conditions of the basketball courts are undesirable due to the cracked pavement and sprouting weeds. The community center would love to repair the courts to make them available for the neighborhood children, many of whom can be seen enjoying a game of basketball on the neighborhood street.
“That’s what we want instead of them playing in the street — get them (off of) the street,” said Jackson.
“They could come there and play on the community court,” she said of the center’s desire. “It’s for them. It’s going to be for them to play.
“We want to continue to be able to provide a safe place for them to play,” she said.
Jackson said not only do they want the basketball courts to be a place for children to play, but they also want them to serve as a platform for mentorship.
“Mentors can share those courts with them,” she said. “We’re looking for mentors to come and play along beside them. We’re looking for mentors to come that are willing to share with our children.”
The Carver Community Center is also looking forward to expanding its summer youth program this year.
“Definitely we want to do the basketball,” said Jackson. “We’re going to have three-on-three youth basketball for the summer, something different for the kids, and reading; and we want to focus on the arts for the summer.”
Last year, the summer youth program consisted of a one-week day camp that offered a variety of activities, including art, reading and choir.
“We had the choir last year and (would like to) do plays over the summer,” said Jackson. “We’re focusing on doing a three-week camp. We would love for it to be longer, but right now we’re going to focus on a two to three-week camp for the summer. That’s what I know we may be able to afford, depending on how much resources we have."
Saturday’s event is geared to help the community center in this endeavor. Vendors are invited to participate at $25 a booth.
“We’re still (welcoming) vendors for our flea market, and then we’re looking for people to come through and peruse,” said Jackson. “We have lots of stuff.”
Clothes will range from $1 to $3. Furniture and home goods will also be available for sale.
“We’ll have vendors inside selling their own soaps, bath oils, jewelry and specialty type stuff, too,” said Jackson.
Food will also be available for purchase.
“We’ll be selling crawfish plates and chicken and hot link plates, too, from 11 a.m. until all gone,” said Jackson.
The event will also consist of children activities, including a noon pre-Easter egg hunt, coloring and games.
“(Adults) can shop and kids can do Easter egg hunts and play free games while they shop; and they can do some coloring while they shop,” said Jackson. “We’ll have something for everybody."
All funds raised will benefit the local program, and the community center is inviting the public to come out and enjoy a day of food, fun and shopping for a good cause.
“We need to be able to get the community to rally around this to get the summer program going,” said Jackson.
“Our goal for having these courts done is by June 1, by the time summer starts,” she said. “This is our goal, if they can help us do that.”
Those interested in being a vendor at the event may call or text (903) 930-8325 to reserve a space.
“The vendors can come and sell things,” said Jackson, requesting all to bring their own table. “Vendors can set up inside or outside if they choose to.”
Monetary donations can also be made on PayPal online to GeorgeWashingtonCCC.com or Cashapp: $GWCC19.