The City of Jefferson is set to host the “Future of Jefferson” meeting on April 27, inviting the community to become a contributing part of the 20-year plan for the city.
Following the first strategic public meeting earlier this year in January, the second “Future of Jefferson” meeting is also being hosted by the city closely in association with the Texas Target Communities, a group with Texas A&M University that seeks to build a focused plan for the future of Jefferson with actionable and achievable goals designed to facilitate growth and maintain the vision set forth by the community.
“I’m always anxious to see new people come and show their support,” Jefferson City Councilmember Robin Moore. “We would love to attract new businesses and corporations that will build here and provide new jobs and bring new families in.”
Texas Target Communities is activated with Texas A&M graduate students who work alongside local governments and community stakeholders to develop strategic planning that is based on real-time public feedback aimed to create more equitable, resilient and adaptive communities. Working with members of the City Hall at Jefferson and continuously gathering feedback from all corners of the community, this plan intends to help boost both social and economic development for the City of Jefferson.
The public is encouraged to attend the “Future of Jefferson” meeting being held on April 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Tourism and Visitor Center, 305 E. Austin St., to give their input on everything including what they would like to see in the future for the city, to urgent problems that need to be addressed.
The 20-year plan being built by Texas Target Communities in association with the local Jefferson government and community stakeholders is made up of various groups each working in unison to gather data and present it in a way that incentivizes growth for Jefferson in the areas that matter most to the community. Alongside the Texas A&M students with the Texas Target Communities and those with the city of Jefferson, there is also a task force of designated citizen members who assist in organizing feedback and prioritizing input for designing the strategic plan. The community, however, plays the vital role of offering crucial insight into the most important topics that should be covered in the planning process.
“I’m really proud that the City Council is spearheading this now, because we need a plan,” said Moore. “We can’t just continue putting out fires when they need to come up, we need to be more proactive.”
The “Future of Jefferson” meeting will be free to attend and feature food and activities for participants as well as games for children throughout the proceedings. This will build on the information already gathered and further help to shape the plan being developed. The final version of the strategic plan is expected to be presented back to the City of Jefferson later this year in December where it will be analyzed before implementation.
“I just feel like only good can come from this,” said Moore. “And it’s only at the beginning point, for unlimited actions to take place moving forward. I’ve been very involved in this on the City Council and I’m very excited about it.”