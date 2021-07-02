As lake enthusiasts prepare to enjoy water activities this Fourth of July weekend, local game wardens are reminding all to practice good safety measures by following all necessary boating precautions.
“First, we want everyone to make sure to have a life jacket,” said local Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden, Darrin Peeples.
Per state law, a life jacket must be available for each occupant of a boat or paddle craft. Additionally, all children, especially under the age of 13, are required to wear a life jacket, as required by state law, said Peeples.
“It is real important for the kids,” Peeples said.
According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), Texas game wardens issued 641 citations in 2020 for children not wearing a life jacket. The figures were up 11 percent from the previous year. So far, this year, 1,821 citations were issued for insufficient life jackets onboard, which is up 26 percent from 2019.
“Over 90 percent of all of our drowning would’ve been prevented if they would’ve had that life jacket on,” said Peeples. “We’re very big on that and don’t offer a lot of leeway when we find those violations.”
Additionally, in conjunction with Operation Dry Water Texas game wardens along with the United States Coast Guard and law enforcement officers across the state will be on heightened alert, looking for those violating boating under the influence laws in conjunction with Operation Dry Water. According to TPWD, Operation Dry Water is a nationally coordinated enforcement campaign focused on deterring boaters from boating while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Peeples said he along with fellow local game warden, Scott Robertson, are always on the lookout for such violations every weekend. This holiday weekend at Caddo Lake, specifically, will be no exception, as the game wardens will be out in full force, encouraging all to designate a sober driver.
“If they are drinking,” he said of boaters, “we encourage them to have a designated sober driver, just like they do in a vehicle.
“So we’ll be checking out there,” Peeples said of the Caddo Lake area. “Game Warden Scott Robertson and I will be there and other game wardens from other counties, helping us throughout the weekend.”
TPWD reminds that operating a boat under the influence of drugs or alcohol is a serious offense that carries a punishment of jail time, fines and possible revocation of one’s driver’s license.
“In 2020, game wardens made 193 criminal arrests for boating while intoxicated statewide,” TPWD statistics show.
In addition to jail time, such violation also increases the risk of fatalities or accidents.
“Texas Game Wardens will be out in force to help ensure the public enjoys their time on the water responsibly,” Cody Jones, TPWD Assistant Commander for Marine Enforcement, said in a statement.
According to TPWD, May through August traditionally have the highest numbers of injuries and fatalities statewide, with weekends seeing peak figures.
“Operator inattention, careless/reckless operation, operator inexperience, wake and alcohol use were among the top five accident causes or contributing factors to injuries or fatalities in 2020,” TPWD officials said.
According to TPWD, in 2020, boating accidents were at a 30-year all-time high. Fatalities on Texas waterways increased 45 percent in 2020 from 2019, while fatal accidents on the water rose by 61 percent.
“Overall, accidents on the water were up 67 percent, and injuries were up by 64 percent. More than 70 percent of boating accidents that occurred in 2020 were on open motorboats or personal watercraft,” TWPD officials said. Thus, “It is important that operators of motorboats and personal watercraft including kayaks, paddle boards, and canoes receive proper education and training on immediate steps to follow if a crisis on the water emerges.”
Overall, the TPWD wants to ensure that everyone who leaves the dock returns back safely.
“The main thing is everyone needs to wear their life jacket, wear all their safety equipment and have a designated driver on the boat,” Game Warden Peeples reiterated.
The game warden said Harrison County, in particular, has been real fortunate this year and wants to continue the momentum.
“We haven’t had any bad incidents this year,” said Peeples. “So we want to keep that streak going.”
“We encourage everyone to be safe,” he added.
The game wardens will be at Caddo Lake making sure all have a fun, safe time.
Thus, “Come out and have a good time,” said Peeples. “The weather is going to be good. The lake is not flooded like it was Memorial Day.”
For more information about boating safety, laws and requirements, TPWD encourages to visit their boating laws website at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/boat/laws/ or watch the “Be Safe, Stay Sober” video on the TPWD YouTube channel.