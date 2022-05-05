A garage apartment in the 2000 block of Lower Port Caddo Road was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning, leaving the lone occupant without a home.
Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said Marshall Fire units were dispatched to the structure around 2:23 a.m.
“Marshall Police units arrived and reported the house was fully involved in heavy fire with cars and another home within close proximity,” said Chief Cooper.
“Marshall Fire arrived to find a garage apartment and one vehicle fully engulfed in flames,” said Cooper.
Fortunately, the lone occupant had escaped without injury. Cooper noted that Battalion Chief Jeremy Michel and his crew were able to successfully extinguish the structure while protecting the nearby exposed home along with two other vehicles.
“The occupant stated he woke up to the smell of smoke and noted the front of the structure on fire,” said Cooper. “He was able to grab his keys and with the help of firefighters was able to move one of his vehicles.”
No injuries were reported yet the home was fully destroyed.
“Red Cross was notified for assistance,” Chief Cooper said.