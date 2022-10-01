Family and friends of Marshall woman Sheila Whaley, who lost her home in a devastating house fire this summer, have rallied together to host a garage sale benefit this Saturday to assist with her ongoing recovery efforts.
“Thank God that life wasn’t lost and things could easily be replaced,” Whaley said Friday. “I just would like support of the hearts of those who are willing to help.”
The garage sale benefit for Whaley will begin at 7 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2715 Harleton Road in Marshall. Whaley thanks everyone from the bottom of her heart in advance.
Whaley lost her home and all belongings when her house caught fire July 15 where she resided on Five Notch Road. The loss was devastating as the area has always been home and where she grew up, surrounded by family, in the close-knit community.
“I lost everything. It was completely lost,” Whaley said of losing her property and all belongings inside.
“It’s not easy,” she shared. “You have to understand what it feels like to lose your home and everything in it.
“It’s heartbreaking, but I just thank God life wasn’t taken,” said Whaley, a mother and grandmother.
Whaley said she is appreciative of those who have reached out to assist her with recovery efforts. She’s thankful for everything from donations to a recent fish fry, held in September, and now a garage sale.
“No matter what you’re going through, God always put people in your life who support you,” she said, sharing how grateful she is for the help.
Whaley said that’s exactly what she’s always strived to do is help others, as well.
“I’m going to do what I can to help anybody regardless of the situation. That’s what keeps me motivated because He got people in my life that are there for me and I’m there for them,” she said.
In addition to supporting Saturday’s garage sale, donations are also welcomed and can be made to Whaley’s cashapp: $Sheliapw1212.
Donations can also be made on her GoFundMe Page titled: “Lost my home and everything in a fire!!” Whaley said she appreciates the support in whatever capacity.
“Whatever God placed on your heart for Shelia, I thank you from the bottom of my heart because you didn’t have to do it,” she said in a thank you post on her Facebook page. “You’ve got to have the love of God inside you to support someone that’s in need. Everyone knows that I lost my home and everything that was in there — everything. And I just thank God for y’all support.”