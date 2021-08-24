Community members are formally welcomed to the first Harrison County Extension Festival on Sept. 11 this year.
Now you may be wondering what exactly an Extension Festival is. Some may be familiar with the 4-H clubs doing 4-H Expo days, Western Days or other events to get enrollment up. These events are educational, exciting and full of fun for the youth.
As the world slowly begins to reopen and events begin to resume, our office opened discussion for new event ideas. The question quickly arose, what if we had some type of Extension Expo? What if we spotlight ALL our clubs to encourage enrollment? So, the Extension Festival was born.
We will kick off this event with a 5K/Color Fun Run. This is a run where all participants have color powder, and they toss it before the run, and we will have color blast stations along the route squirting them with even more powder! The 5K/Color Fun Run cost $20 and that gets you access to either race. ALL proceeds from the 5K/Color Fun Run goes directly to the Harrison County 4-H.
Bear Creek Smokehouse sponsored out Color Fun Run and our BULL PLOP!!! That’s right, a bull plop. We are currently selling squares for a $20 donation to the 4-H of Harrison County. We are down to 39 or 64 squares left.
All sales (aside from the Farmer’s Market) will be fundraisers for the individual non-profit organizations. IE Shooting Teams 4-H will have a dunking booth and the tickets sold from that will go to their specific club for event fees, sign up fees and ammo.
Our clubs include 4-H, Master Gardeners, Farmer’s Market, Cattlemen’s Association, Texas Extension Education Association, Master Wellness, Quilt Club, Marshall Beekeeper Association and much more. We have been in contact with many organizations to make sure we have plenty of fun and educational exhibits. We will have an educational tent. This tent will have bleachers and a port-a-cooler where people can listen to short (15 minute) educational lessons from educators in our clubs. After the lessons conclude participants will take a short 5 question survey on what they learned so we can measure knowledge gained.
Event participants include:
- Watch UR BAC DWI Simulators
- Master Gardeners Pass along bulb sale kids planting
- TSTC Welding simulator
- Sugar Shack sno cone/coffee
- TPWD skins & skulls
- Lake O’ Pines boat & boat safety
- Game Warden trailer & truck
- Water Stream Trailer demonstrate water erosion
- Bull Plop Cow pie bingo
- Genesis Prime Care Frog mascot color books
- Shooting Teams 4-H Dunk Booth
- Waskom 4-H Cotton Candy Popcorn
- Homeschool 4-H Cookie décor. Ice cream making
- Harleton 4-H Table top games
- Saddle Club Pucker powder station
- Texas Farm Bureau Educational Ag trailer
- Community HealthCore Color Station/Bounce House
- Addictions/General Store Fashion Show/Milkshake giveback
- Cattlemen’s Assn. Mechanical Bull
- Beekeeper’s Assn. Observation Hive
- Heartsway Hospice Nurse Station
- Mega Bites Co. Food Truck w/ give back %
- Cypress Women’s Club Bubbles and Water
- C & M Rentals Bounces Houses
- Texas A&M Forestry Smokey the Bear & kids activates
- Texas Master Naturalist Skins & Skulls & other
- TEEA Display booth
- Quilts & Crafts Display booth
- Conterra FREE Face Painting
- Nu-Town Group Booth &kids activity
- Celebrate Recovery Kids activity
- Homecare & Hospice Photo Op Spot
- Master Wellness Health Teaching
- One of our major objectives of this event is to increase enrollment in all clubs and organizations as well as be seen in the community so more people know who we are and what we do.
- We hear all too often that the Extension Office is the best kept secret in Harrison County, but frankly we don’t want to be a secret anymore.