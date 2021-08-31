Harrison County Extension office is planning to host its first extension festival event.
Now you may be wondering what exactly an Extension Festival is. Some may be familiar with the 4-H clubs doing 4-H Expo days, Western Days or other events to get enrollment up.
These events are educational, exciting and full of fun for the youth. As the world slowly begins to reopen and events begin to resume, our office opened discussion for new event ideas. The question quickly arose, what if we had some type of Extension Expo? What if we spotlight ALL our clubs to encourage enrollment? So, the Extension Festival was born.
We will kick off this event with a 5K/Color Fun Run. This is a run where all participants have color powder, and they toss it before the run, and we will have color blast stations along the route squirting them with even more powder! The 5K/Color Fun Run cost $20 and that gets you access to either race. ALL proceeds from the 5K/Color Fun Run goes directly to the Harrison County 4-H.
Bear Creek Smokehouse sponsored out Color Fun Run and our BULL PLOP!!! That’s right, a bull plop. We are currently selling squares for a $20 donation to the 4-H of Harrison County. We are down to 39 or 64 squares left.
All sales (aside from the Farmer’s Market) will be fundraisers for the individual non-profit organizations. IE Shooting Teams 4-H will have a dunking booth and the tickets sold from that will go to their specific club for event fees, sign up fees and ammo.
Our clubs include 4-H, Master Gardeners, Farmer’s Market, Cattlemen’s Association, Texas Extension Education Association, Master Wellness, Quilt Club, Marshall Beekeeper Association and much more. We have been in contact with many organizations to make sure we have plenty of fun and educational exhibits. We will have an educational tent.
This tent will have bleachers and a port-a-cooler where people can listen to short (15 minute) educational lessons from educators in our clubs. After the lessons conclude participants will take a short 5 question survey on what they learned so we can measure knowledge gained.
One of our major objectives of this event is to increase enrollment in all clubs and organizations as well as be seen in the community so more people know who we are and what we do.
We hear all too often that the Extension Office is the best kept secret in Harrison County, but frankly we don’t want to be a secret anymore.
Harrison County Happenings
In upcoming events, Sept. 3, we will hold our Annual East Texas Regional Forage Conference. This will take place at Gold Hall in Hallsville and three CEUs will be available. The Forage Conference will cost $20 and that is payable at the door. Subjects to be covered include Spraying Plans, Pesticide Adjuvants 101, Hay Storage & Forage Testing, Internal & External IPM and How to lease land. We must have your RSVP in at least a week before so please call the office to reserve your spot.
In the latter part of September, we will wrap up the month with our awesome Harrison/Panola Wildlife Informational Meeting. This program will be held at the Marshall Civic Center on Sept. 23. This event & meal will be free, but we ask that you call the office to RSVP no later than a week before the program. Enjoy door prizes, catfish dinner, vendors, game law updates by Game Warden Darrin Peeples. Wild hog trapping techniques, White Tail Deer Management and more will be addressed by Dr. Aaron Sumrall Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Agent from Matagorda County.