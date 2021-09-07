Texas does not have a statewide brand registry database, though Texas counties may have county-level brand archives. Every 10 years, Texas requires that brands be re-registered in the county or counties in which you operate.
Pursuant to Texas Agricultural Code 144.044 all marks, brands, and tattoos currently registered with the County Clerk will expire after Aug. 30, 2021.
The renewal period for your mark/brand/tattoo is Aug. 31, through Feb. 28, 2022. Any previously recorded marks/brand/tattoos which have not been re-registered by the deadline of Feb. 28, 2022, will be considered unclaimed and eligible for registration by another. (Once re-registered, your brand will be good until Aug. 30, 2031.)
Some counties are now offering online brand re-registration. Contact your County Clerk for more information. To find your county clerk's information, go to www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/voter/cclerks.shtml.
Please call 1-800-242-7820 to speak with the TSCRA Brand and Inspection Department for more information.
Inaugural Extension Festival to be held Saturday
This Saturday is our inaugural Extension Festival.
We will kick off this event with a 5K/Color Fun Run. This is a run where all participants have color powder, and they toss it before the run, and we will have color blast stations along the route squirting them with even more powder! The 5K/Color Fun Run cost $20 and that gets you access to either race. ALL proceeds from the 5K/Color Fun Run goes directly to the Harrison County 4-H.
Bear Creek Smokehouse sponsored out Color Fun Run and our BULL PLOP!!! That’s right, a bull plop. We are currently selling squares for a $20 donation to the 4-H of Harrison County. We are down to 39 or 64 squares left.
All sales (aside from the Farmer’s Market) will be fundraisers for the individual non-profit organizations. IE Shooting Teams 4-H will have a dunking booth and the tickets sold from that will go to their specific club for event fees, sign up fees and ammo.
One of our major objectives of this event is to increase enrollment in all clubs and organizations as well as be seen in the community so more people know who we are and what we do.
We hear all too often that the Extension Office is the best kept secret in Harrison County, but frankly we don’t want to be a secret anymore.
Harrison County Happenings
We had a fabulous turn out last Friday at the annual East Texas Forage Conference in Hallsville. Attendees received 3 CEU’s for their TDA Private Applicator license, heard some outstanding educational talks and enjoyed a great Chicken Fried Steak lunch catered by Randy Cox and his crew. The meal was sponsored by Legacy Ag Credit. In the latter part of September, we will wrap up the month with our awesome Harrison/Panola Wildlife Informational Meeting. This program will be held at the Marshall Civic Center on Sept. 3. This event and meal will be free, but we ask that you call the office to RSVP no later than a week before the program.
Enjoy door prizes, catfish dinner, vendors and game law updates by Game Warden Darrin Peeples. Wild hog trapping techniques, White Tail Deer Management and more will be addressed by Dr. Aaron Sumrall Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Agent from Matagorda County.