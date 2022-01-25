The first 2022 webinar in the ongoing Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management Unit stewardship series will take place online from noon to 1 p.m. on Feb. 3.
Fencing and the Texas laws that go along with it will be the topic presented by Tiffany Lashmet, J.D., AgriLife Extension agriculture law specialist, Amarillo.
The cost is $35 and advance registration is required at https://tx.ag/FenceLaw22.
Upon completion of registration and credit card payment, participants will receive an email with two attachments — a receipt and a registration confirmation. At the end of the registration confirmation are instructions on how to access the webinar.
Fence Laws
Lashmet said the course is important because fence laws are ever changing and it is important for landowners and producers to be aware of potential responsibilities and liabilities.
“Texas fence law is an area of much importance and inaccurate information,” Lashmet said. “This webinar will offer an update on any recent changes to the Texas fence law, an overview of Texas fence law, and highlight how the law applies to common issues such as livestock versus auto collisions on the roadway, estray livestock, neighbor fencing disputes and more.”
Morgan Treadwell, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension rangeland specialist and series co-creator, San Angelo, said Lashmet’s talk is one every Texas landowner can benefit from.
“Tiffany Lashmet is an award-winning presenter and author, and we’re so excited to be able to bring her expertise to our program as we kick off the 2022 stewardship series,” Treadwell said.
Lashmet is the host of the popular podcast “Ag Law in the Field” and author of the blog “Texas Agriculture Law Blog.” She also conducts the Ranchers Leasing Workshop, which can be found online.
The Harrison County Master Gardeners Association will offer free trees at its annual Tree Give-Away starting at 9 a.m. Saturday Feb 5. Until trees are gone. The annual event is co-sponsored by the Master Gardeners and the Texas Forest Service.
Participants will be able to receive 10 seedlings to take home and plant. The event will be held on the square in Marshall in front of the Harrison County AgriLife Extension Office, 102 W Houston Marshall, Texas.
For information, go to Harrison County Master Gardeners, Texas, https://www.facebook.com/groups/138539656960645
The Pineywoods CEU program will be held Friday Feb. 11 in Gilmer Texas at Upshur Rural Electric coop. This ai an annual program hosted by Harrison, Gregg, Upshur, Cass and Marion counties.
This program allows Texas Department of Agriculture Pesticide license holders to obtain five continuing education units which are required to keep their license current. The capacity is limited for this program to 60 participants.
Please call and reserve your spot now. If you wait until the week before you will probably not have a spot. The registration fee is $35 and is payable at the door. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the speakers will start at 9 a.m.
There will be a Farm City week meeting Tuesday Jan. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Agrilife Extension office. All board members are encouraged to attend.
Rabbit Validation will be Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Hallsville Ag Shop from 4 to 6 p.m.
Texas Farm Bureau Statewide Scholarships
Texas Farm Bureau has several $1000 scholarships available for graduating seniors and one for college students who just finished their sophomore year. Applicants or their families are required to be Farm Bureau members.
Please take special note of the District Scholarships. There is a $1500 scholarship and three other $1000 scholarships available just in the NE Texas area. These are awarded based on the student’s participation in any type of a community project that promotes agriculture.
All state scholarships must be filled out online. The deadline for statewide scholarships is March 1!
There is also a local Harrison County Farm bureau scholarship. Please contact Harrison County Farm Bureau or you can call the Extension Office at (903) 935-8413.