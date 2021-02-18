Several Marshall gas stations on Wednesday said while they haven’t received their normal deliveries of gas this week, they still have gasoline available for drivers.
Icy roads and continued snowfall across the state of Texas this week have led to some Marshall gas stations missing their regularly scheduled deliveries of gasoline employees said Wednesday, but despite the lack of deliveries, stations still said they have gasoline and should make it until their next delivery arrives.
A worker at the Pump N Pantry Valero at 5900 East End Blvd. in Marshall said Wednesday they have fuel.
“We have plenty,” the unidentified worker said. “We did not get our delivery this week, it usually comes every three days and our last delivery was Saturday, but we do have plenty of gas right now.”
It was a similar story at the Exxon station located just down the street at 101 East End Blvd. on Wednesday.
“We have a lot of gas,” the employee said. “We get our deliveries once a week and we have unleaded, diesel, everything.”
The Chevron Station located at 5925 East End Blvd. and the Marshall Truck Stop on I-20 also agreed.
“Our truck did come in,” a Marshall Truck Stop worker said Wednesday. “We have everything, unleaded, diesel, we are good.”
The Short Stop Food Fast on 212 West Grand Avenue said they currently have gasoline but their unleaded is getting a little low.
Workers hope with the end of the snowfall late Wednesday, maybe roads will begin clearing enough to allow delivery trucks into town.
“My unleaded is low but we are not out yet,” the Short Stop Food Fast employee said. “We had a delivery earlier in the week but not since.”
While the price of regular unleaded gasoline on Wednesday hovered around just above a couple of bucks a gallon, Texas Food and Fuel Association officials said it is illegal for stores to price gouge items like food and gas during a natural disaster.
“State law prohibits businesses from charging exorbitant prices for necessities during times of disasters,” the Texas Food and Fuel Association said in a statement on Tuesday. “The TFFA is working with the Texas Attorney General’s office to ensure consumers are protected from businesses looking to take advantage of natural disasters.”
During 2017’s Hurricane Harvey, hundreds of complaints were made against gas stations for price gouging on fuel.
“TFFA wants store owners to know that they could face very steep penalties if they are found to have charged ‘exorbitant’ prices for any goods,” the TFFA said. “In recent disasters there have been numerous complaints made about high prices for essential goods such as bread, eggs, and milk.”
Any consumers wanting to report complaints about price gouging to the TFFA should contact them via www.txoag.force.com.