Tanos Exploration recently announced that the gas well that blew out on Christmas day was successfully capped this past Sunday.
“All remaining evacuees were allowed to return home Sunday, Jan. 5,” Tanos officials reported on their website, tanosexp.com.
Tanos initially allowed all displaced residents with the exception of those living on Newton Road to return home Jan. 4.
The blowout was caused by a failure of a wellhead, resulting in the release of natural gas into the air.
The Callison-Sinclair-Joie No. 1H well is located approximately 0.5 mile from Blocker Road in the area of Newton Road and Manning Road, approximately eight miles southeast of the Marshall city limits.
Residents within a one-mile radius of the well were evacuated to hotels, courtesy of Tanos, until all was clear.
“Well control equipment and personnel initiated rig down and move out of all equipment on Sunday,” Tanos officials reported.
“Current operations are restoring the pad to normal production operations, which is anticipated to occur by the end of the week,” officials said.
On Wednesday, Harrison County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator, Thomas Mock, thanked all emergency agencies who responded to the Christmas day gas well blowout.
Giving an update to the commissioners court, the fire marshal said he received 75 calls alone on his cell phone dealing with the blowout, which was in Precinct 1.
“Everything is back to normal,” he informed.
“I want to commend all that was involved,” the fire marshal said.
Responding to Pct. 2 Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins’ question on the likelihood of chemicals seeping into residents’ homes, Mock advised that all has been cleared.
“I can tell you they immediately put up air monitoring around the vicinity of the well,” Mock said.
He noted that the morning of the blowout caused a lot of confusion due to heavy fog.
“A lot of people thought that was gas, but even our monitoring, with (explosion) monitors, was not detecting any gas,” he assured.
On the other hand, the fire marshal said natural gas does blow out some salt water, so there will probably be some loss of trees.
“I know their environmental people are monitoring,” Mock said.