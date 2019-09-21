The Greater Caddo Lake Association presented a $5,000 check to the Caddo Biocontrol Alliance on Tuesday to benefit the organization’s giant salvinia control efforts at Caddo Lake. The check was presented by GCLA president Donna McCann and accepted by CBA president, Robert Speight.
“The donation will benefit CBA with the construction of a second weevil-rearing greenhouse to help combat giant salvinia, the invasive species presenting an existential threat to Caddo Lake,” GCLA officials said.
The money for the donation was raised during GCLA’s first 41st annual Bar-B-Q, held during the recent Labor Day weekend.
CBA broke ground on the new greenhouse in July. Speight said the new greenhouse will double CBA’s capacity to produce giant salvinia weevils, which is the natural agent to manage giant salvinia. The new greenhouse, located at 385 Cypress Drive, will not only be identical to the existing facility, but located right next to it on property that’s been secured by the Caddo Lake Institute.