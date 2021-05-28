Twenty-five Marshall homes are now pest-free after a partnership between Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity and Gecko Pest Control on Community Pest Control Day. The homes were treated on Thursday.
Veseris and FMC Corporation, professional pest control solutions provider, donated the pest control products to treat the homes.
“We have the opportunity to help those that are less fortunate than ourselves in the community. We are fortunate to partner with Habitat for Humanity that does a lot of great things across Northeast Texas. Here at Gecko Pest Control we believe in God and family and then work and we know that Habitat for Humanity is a Christian-based organization,” Gecko Pest Control owner Daren Horton said on Thursday. “Today we get to go out and help some folks that are less fortunate than ourselves and hopefully fill their hearts with joy and at the same time it helps us feel good about ourselves. We are very proud of that at Gecko.”
“The people who work at Gecko Pest Control and I feel a strong commitment to our community. We are blessed to ensure that pest control services are available to help protect needy families from disease and provide a better quality of life,” Horton said. “We are proud that our time and work will help those who are especially vulnerable to the challenges that come from the stigma and diseases caused by insect infestations.”
Though most people think of Habitat for Humanity as a nonprofit that focuses on building houses, there is another arm to the organization, the critical repair program that aids families that are in need of help but may not reside in a habitat home.
“When you think about habitat you don’t always think about pest control, you think that we build houses. We have a critical repair program that corrects safety hazards. Pests are a health hazard in a home and many of the individuals that partner with us already have health issues that are made worse by pest infestation,” said LaJuan Gordon, NE Texas Habitat CEO said.
During the event, Gecko Pest Control workers went into the homes, greeted the owners and residents of the home and did a pest control inspection. Based on what was found, the company used the correct materials to eliminate pests when located.
“Pest control services are a lot of times purchased with discretionary income and these folks don’t have that privilege so what we will do is eliminate the pests that are in their home, remove that stigma that comes with them and improve their environment,” Horton said.
Since pest infestation is a health hazard, Gordon said she knew that the pest control day concept with Gecko Pest Control was a partnership that aligned perfectly with the organization’s repair program mission.
Habitat’s critical repair programs focus on eliminating health and safety threats in the home of elderly persons, disabled individuals, and veterans that cannot physically or financially afford to repair their homes.
Pest infestation is proven to cause or worsen respiratory illnesses like asthma and allergies. Food contamination by pests causes several gastrointestinal issues like salmonella, dysentery and gastroenteritis.
“Vibrant and healthy communities are built by the many small actions of its citizens. Habitat’s mission is to put the love of Christ in action by bringing people together to build up communities,” Gordon said. “Gecko Pest Control has quietly put their love of community into action by assuring better health for some of our most vulnerable neighbors. We sincerely appreciate the opportunity to partner with them to provide this service.”
