Gecko Pest Control announced the company is hosting a food drive for the month of June to benefit Mission Marshall. The company’s service technicians will pick up donations during regular service visits throughout the month.
“We want to help Mission Marshall meet their commitment to keeping our neighbors fed throughout the year. Our goal is at least $500 in non-perishable food donations before the month ends,” said owner Daren Horton. “And we are matching every food donation with a cash gift up to $500, to assure that our neighbors don’t go hungry”.
According to Mission Marshall, green beans, rice and cereal products are in high demand right now. Individuals wishing to donate can bring items to the Gecko Pest Control Office located at 905 E End Blvd. in Marshall, or call 903-472-4973, and they will pick them up.
Gecko Pest Control has served the people of Marshall and surrounding areas for over 13 years. The company received the “Hometown Best” award for pest and termite Service Company for the last ten years in a row. Gecko Pest works hard to maintain its reputation for community giving in the pest control industry. For more information 903-224-1733 or visit www.geckopestcontrol.com