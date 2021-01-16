Genesis Prime Care has opened an additional office in Marshall, hosting a grand opening event Thursday this week with the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce to commemorate the occasion.
Chamber Director Stacia Runnels welcomed the new office location to the area, which will be located at 705 S. Grove St.
“Genesis Prime care is growing here in Marshall,” said CEO Carla Roadcap during the event.
Roadcap said that after 2020 there was a rise in need locally for medical care, which prompted Genesis to purchase the new office building in town.
The company also hired a new physician, Dr. Kelsie Court, who will be practicing out of the older office building located at 805 Lindsey Dr. in Marshall.
With Dr. Court working out of that office, Roadcap said that Clinician Gary Brouillette will move his operations from the old location to the new office on South Grove Street.
Roadcap said that Brouillette will be able to see returning patients, as well as serve walk-in customers at the new office location. Additionally, Roadcap said that the new location will be offering COVID-19 testing, which can be done on a walk-in basis.
The office is now open Monday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Thursday’s from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Roadcap added that in the future, they hope to have the new office open on Fridays as well.
“We are excited to expand here in Marshall,” Roadcap said. “We are excited to be able to provide more providers for those who need them in this area.”
For more information on what services are offered by the company go to their website at www.Genesisprimecare.org.